Stanley Tucci says his part in Captain America was one of his greatest roles

Back in the early days of the MCU, there were still little cameos here and there, featuring some heavyweight actors as well. Stanley Tucci, for example, playing Dr. Abraham Erskine in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Tucci is the one who makes the super serum and decides to give it to Steve Rogers. He's not around for very long, as unfortunately he's killed quite early in the movie, but apparently Tucci has very fond memories.

Speaking to Variety, Tucci said: "You also have the fun big movies that you do. I loved Captain America: The First Avenger, it was one of the greatest roles and jobs I've ever had. I was there for three weeks and had a wonderful time, and I also loved playing that character."

"I was cast as a 70-year-old man at the age of 50, so that was disturbing, but that's all right; I was flattered and insulted at the same time ... You have to mix it up, as they say," he continued. Even in 2011, when the MCU was young, it seems as if actors knew these comic book films were huge endeavours, and being a part of it all was a lot of fun, at least in Tucci's case.