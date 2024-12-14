Stanley Parable creators' new game has a release date

HQ

The creator of The Stanley Parable, Davey Wreden, isn't in the habit of making games that are straightforward, and this also applies to his next game, Wanderstop. It looks like a classic cozy game where you have a tea house in a fantasy world, but there's a dark dimension too.

In a press release, Wreden explains that although you gather ingredients and brew, the game is basically about stress and anxiety:

"It's borne out from a lot of inner stress I was experiencing, and the coziness turned out to be an interesting creative restraint as I thought more about a character struggling with hopelessness. Healing from burnout and finding inner calm is a difficult messy process. My hope is that Alta's story can help players reflect on their own paths and find some glimmer of hope and rest that everyone needs more of in their lives."

The game will be released on 11 March 2025 on PC and PS5, and you can watch the latest trailer below.