Stand out from the rest with Troubadour's Generation Leather Backpack

We've got our hands on a huge amount of different backpacks and bags over the years as part of our Quick Look series, but very few fit into the same category as the focus of the latest episode.

We've got our hands on Troubadour's Generation Leather Backpack, which is a very pricey and premium offering that is made from calfskin leather tanned in the Netherlands, all while having a slate of various pockets and areas to store items, be it 16-inch laptops, key fobs, or water bottles, all in a comfortable manner.

To see more of this backpack and to hear our very own Magnus' thoughts and opinions on it, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below.