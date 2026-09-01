Stan Wawrinka teaches a lesson of sportmanship to fans booing Berrettini at the US Open

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Stan Wawrinka only lasted one match at the US Open, but the crowd loved every moment they spent watching the tennis great, who is retiring at the end of the season, and therefore was playing his final match at a major tournament. The 41-year-old Swiss still took the 30-year-old Matteo Berrettini, current World No. 43, to two tie breaks, although he faded in the third set, ending 7-6(4) 7-6(3) 6-0 at the Grandstand.

The third set started with a game that extended for 16 minutes, with Berrettini challenging a possible double hit, which led to some boos by the crowd, who were mostly standing for Wawrinka.

However, in a lesson of sportmanship to all the people that booed, Wawrinka approached Berrettini and both shared an embrace and some laughs while VAR checked the play.

Eventually, Berrettini's challenge was unsuccessful, but the Italian still won the game and cruised the rest of the set and Wawrinka was eliminated, but received a huge ovation from the fans. It was in those same courts, ten years ago when Wawrinka won his third and final Grand Slam title; he also won Australian Open 2014 and Roland Garros 2015.

It was the second match between Wawrinka and Berrettini, who also faced in a thrilling match at Wimbledon this year, in which Wawrinka won the first set but Berrettini won the following three sets... including going to 18-16 in the tie-break for the second set.