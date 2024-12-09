English
Stan Lee's $8.8 million home is up for sale

As well as being a huge house of luxury, there are also some cool collector's items for Marvel fans.

The late great Stan Lee's house is up for sale. Located in Bird Streets, Los Angeles, the home is $8.8 million, which puts it out of most people's price range, but when you take a look at it, you'll see why it's so expensive.

As posted by HomesofCelebs.com, the single-story house features three bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and plenty of luxurious features like a movie theatre, sauna, pool, spa, cabana, and a massive master suite.

Also, for the serious comic book fans out there, the home also has three statues of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in different poses. The statues are signed by Lee himself and are expected to be sold separately if they're not bought with the house.

