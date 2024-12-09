Stan Lee's $8.8 million home is up for sale

Dansk
The late great Stan Lee's house is up for sale. Located in Bird Streets, Los Angeles, the home is $8.8 million, which puts it out of most people's price range, but when you take a look at it, you'll see why it's so expensive.
As posted by HomesofCelebs.com, the single-story house features three bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and plenty of luxurious features like a movie theatre, sauna, pool, spa, cabana, and a massive master suite.
Also, for the serious comic book fans out there, the home also has three statues of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in different poses. The statues are signed by Lee himself and are expected to be sold separately if they're not bought with the house.