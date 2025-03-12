Stan Lee: The Final Chapter shows the comic icon's tumultuous final years

Comic book legend and movie cameo icon Stan Lee passed away back in 2018. However, in the years before his passing, apparently Lee was exploited and used to generate revenue using his status.

Through appearances at conventions, signings, and photo ops, Lee brought in a lot of money for venues and companies, most of which he never saw. That's according to the new documentary Stan Lee: The Final Chapter,, which is directed by Jon Bolerjack.

Bolerjack was one of Lee's assistants during his final years, and saw everything that happened first-hand. In a statement to Comicbook.com, Bolerjack said the following of the film:

"It was an absolute dream come true for me to get to intimately know, befriend and travel the world with one of my life's icons, Stan Lee. He entrusted me to capture the final years of his life on video and encouraged me to share this footage with the world after he was gone. And after witnessing how a handful of people who surrounded him continually betrayed him in his weakened condition, I felt it was left to me to tell this shockingly and truly heartbreaking story of his last days."

Stan Lee: The Final Chapter is set for release before the end of 2025, and a Kickstarter for the documentary is now live.