Stampede: Racing Royale won't have players feeling 'at a disadvantage because they haven't spent enough money'

We recently sat down with Paul Hollywood, the development director for Stampede: Racing Royale, which is coming from Sumo Leamington. In its simplest terms, Hollywood describes the game as "Fall Guys meets Mario Kart."

The gameplay works like this: you start off with 60 players in round one, and by the end of that round, the player pool is cut down to 40, leaving a third of the competitors behind. In the second round we jump from 40 players down to 20 for the third and final round.

"It seems like such an obvious and simple idea," Hollywood said, referring to when the studio had shown off early builds and people wondered why hasn't it been done before. "But sometimes those simple ideas are missed because they are simple."

Hollywood also stressed that even as Sumo Leamington are stepping into the games as a service space, the team are not looking to give players extra advantages through the money they spend. "It's super exciting, we are free to play and this is super important," he said. "We do not want our players to feel at a disadvantage because they haven't spent enough money. So all the monetization in Stampede Racing Royale is for cosmetics. It's about showing off, it's about expressing your personality within the Stampede multiverse."

There are a lot of exciting ideas in Stampede: Racing Royale, brought together by the years of experience in racers and free-to-play titles from the team. "We're leveraging all our experience and knowledge to create this brand new online karting experience with so many players," Hollywood said.

A playtest is set for this summer for Stampede: Racing Royale, and a PC version of the game will be coming first, with multiple platform releases set for next year. Check out the interview in full below: