Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Stampede: Racing Royale

Stampede: Racing Royale, or how to unite the concepts of Fall Guys and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

It will be a free-to-play race where more than 60 drivers will meet in the same race where the victory goes to the last car on the track.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Sumo Digital has just unveiled at the PC Gaming Show conference its new free-to-play battle royale game on wheels: Stampede: Racing Royale.

In the words of its developers (who we'll be bringing to Gamereactor soon with an interview conducted at SGF: Play Days), Stampede: Racing Royale is a fusion of the battle royale genre and racing, a bit like Fall Guys but with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Sumo Digital is no newcomer to crazy driving games, as they are also responsible for the Team Sonic Racing series. We'll have to wait for its release on Steam.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content