Stampede: Racing Royale, or how to unite the concepts of Fall Guys and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Sumo Digital has just unveiled at the PC Gaming Show conference its new free-to-play battle royale game on wheels: Stampede: Racing Royale.

In the words of its developers (who we'll be bringing to Gamereactor soon with an interview conducted at SGF: Play Days), Stampede: Racing Royale is a fusion of the battle royale genre and racing, a bit like Fall Guys but with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Sumo Digital is no newcomer to crazy driving games, as they are also responsible for the Team Sonic Racing series. We'll have to wait for its release on Steam.