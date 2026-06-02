Stamp your name into Targaryen legend in the latest Game of Thrones mobile title, Dragonfire

2026 is shaping up to be a rather exceptional year for fans of Game of Thrones, as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms debuted at the start of the year and House of the Dragon's third season will arrive in the weeks ahead. Talking about the latter project, you might be looking for a way to get into the spirit of the show, and if so, this newly launched mobile game might be up your street.

Known as Game of Thrones: Dragonfire, this title has just debuted in full on iOS and Android devices, opening the way for players to travel to Westeros and begin stamping their name into legend as a dragonrider during the Targaryen Civil War being shown in House of the Dragon.

The game is set during the Dance of Dragons period of Westerosi lore and sees the player stepping in as a Valyrian descendant with a newly bonded dragon, where the aim will be to build up power, develop faction relationships and connections, and eventually to seize King's Landing for your own. Completing this feat will require some firepower, which is why some legendary dragons are available to add to your collection and team, including Daemon's Caraxes, Rhaenyra's Syrax, and even the enormous and iconic reptile that is Vhagar.

Now available as a free-to-play game on iOS and Android, check out a few images of Game of Thrones: Dragonfire below.