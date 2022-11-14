Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Stallone says he will voice King Shark again in the future

Expect the human shark to deliver more unforgettable lines.

While pretty much every single character in last years The Suicide Squad was weird, King Shark probably stood out as the strangest of the bunch. It was literally a walking and talking (to some extent, he seemed to have the IQ of a fish, fittingly enough) shark eating people like they were McNuggets.

King Shark was voiced by Sylvester Stallone, who is a good friend of the movie's writer and director James Gunn. And it seems like we will get to meet the character again in the DC Extended Universe. When ComicBook.com recently got the opportunity to talk about it with Stallone, they specifically asked if he would be back to voice the character again in the future to which he replied:

Yes, for sure. I think James has been very generous... He and I are pretty tight. So if there's an opportunity... I love him, he's great.

James Gunn was recently confirmed as the new boss of DC movies (and more), and will also make the second season of Peacemaker. We're we'll get to meet King Shark next time remains to be seen.

