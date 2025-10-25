Stallone refused to let Rocky die in Creed

HQ

Stallone wasn't particularly fond of the original script for Creed where he was supposed to make a glorious return as Rocky - albeit only on the sidelines this time. Speaking with GQ the actor revealed that Rocky was originally supposed to die in the movie. Something that he was vehemently against.

But Ryan Coogler, the director of Creed, kept pushing and Stallone almost walked away from it all. In the end however, Coogler relented and re-worked the script to fit Stallones demands - thus keeping Rocky alive.

"I was never comfortable. I dodged that bullet for two years, three years. And Ryan Coogler was very persistent, kept pushing it. And we had the same agent, but I didn't want to do it, because the way he had written it, Rocky dies. He gets Lou Gehrig's disease"

Stallone explained that he dislikes it when his characters just die like that. He much rather prefers them to ride of in the sunset - never to return.

"I have a big thing about characters like that dying, I'd much rather them get on a train going somewhere, you never see them again, but to die, it would just bum the audience out completely"

