Stallone feels done with Rambo, but doesn't close the door completely on a final film

HQ

Last Blood was the latest in Rambo's violent adventures, a film that wasn't exactly welcomed with open arms upon release, either by critics or moviegoers. Despite this, there are still plans to continue the series with a prequel, something that has been rumoured for some time and that the studio has been pressing Stallone about. However, the actor himself feels very much done with the character and during the Toronto Film Festival, he said the following about Rambo's future when the question came up during an interview:

"Rambo, I could leave him,"

"He's done pretty much, even though they want to do another one, but what am I fighting? Arthritis?"

Regarding the rumoured prequel film, Stallone had this to say:

"I wanted to do it like a Ken Burns documentary on Vietnam, where you drop young Rambo in there, and he's this outgoing guy, football captain, and then you see why he becomes Rambo. But what they want to do is a modern-day story where I pass the torch. That's getting close."

So maybe there will be one last turn for Stallone in Rambo's boots after all.

Could you imagine another Rambo film, or do you feel like Stallone should skip it altogether?