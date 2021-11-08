Xbox adds 70+ titles to its backwards compatibility program
The list includes Max Payne 3, TimeSplitters 2, and Beautiful Katamari.
Halo Infinite's multiplayer is available to play now
The rumours were true!
Text: Ben Lyons
Digital sales for Call of Duty: Vanguard in the UK dropped by 44% year-on-year
Additionally, physical sales were down 26%.
Outriders: New Horizon officially announced
It's coming tomorrow as part of a free update!
Text: Jonas Mäki
Pikmin Bloom's initial download figures fall behind Pokémon Go and Wizards Unite
It achieved two million downloads in two weeks.
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One
The famous detective leaves London and embarks on his most personal adventure yet.
Xbox and Gucci have teamed up to create a luxury $10,000 Series X
Only 100 of these flashy machines will be made available.
Stallone: I almost died during the filming of Rocky IV
The 75 year old actor recently spoke about an incident during the filming of the boxing movie.
Xbox Game Pass teases Mortal Kombat 11
The Xbox Game Pass Instagram account has been showing some gameplay of the acclaimed fighter.
Text: Jonas Mäki
Xbox 20th Anniversary: Here's our top 5 games for the original Xbox
Be sure to join us for the Anniversary stream in a couple of hours as well.
Text: Jonas Mäki
Celebrating 20 years of Xbox
It was on this day 20 years ago that it became clear that Microsoft was ready to fill the void left by Sega.
Text: Jonas Mäki
Baba Is You update is bringing us the long-awaited cross-platform level editor this week
The update will go live on November 17.
UK government backs small nuclear technology with £210 million pledge
The pledge is part of the second phase of the Low-Cost Nuclear project and is being helmed by Rolls-Royce.
Text: Ben Lyons
A short Hike is landing on PS4 and Xbox One tomorrow
The game is already on PC and Switch.
Kid A Mnesia Exhibition won't cost you a penny when it arrives on Epic Game Store on November 18
This digital gallery can now also be added to your wishlist.
Fans call for refunds following Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition's rocky launch
Many users have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations to developer Rockstar.
We're celebrating 20 years of Xbox by playing Halo: The Master Chief Collection on today's GR Live
Join us in revisiting several high notes from the series.
Reggie Fils-Aime will be at The Game Awards
The former Nintendo of America president is attending the show in December.
Text: Jonas Mäki
Hangzhou Spark has released one of its coaches and its team manager
OnlyWish and DoubleSai have officially moved on from the Overwatch League team.
Text: Ben Lyons
The Rock wants to be the next James Bond
Johnson: "I don't want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond."
Text: Ben Lyons
Insider: Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development
The date of 2024-2025 was thrown around.
Text: Jonas Mäki
OG has parted ways with coach Sockshka
The French assistant coach joined the team back in 2019.
Text: Ben Lyons
OnePlus Nord 2 X Pac-Man is going on sale tomorrow
The phone features a design style that reflects Bandai Namco's iconic video game character.
Text: Ben Lyons
Cloud9 and mid laner Perkz have officially parted ways
Perkz only signed with the organisation a year ago.
Text: Ben Lyons
Xbox Series S/X needed 1 year to beat 7½ years of Xbox One in Japan
Just as we celebrate the brand's anniversary, the Xbox Series has beat out the Xbox One.
Text: Jonas Mäki
FaZe Clan are the Six Sweden Major victors
The team defeated Ninjas in Pyjamas in the grand final at the latest Rainbow Six Siege tournament.
Text: Ben Lyons
PS5 exclusive Forspoken coming to Microsoft Store with Xbox Achievements
Luminous Productions upcoming title is slated to release in 2022.
Text: Jonas Mäki
Cowboy Bebop - Season 1
Netflix's adaptation of the iconic anime works for the most part, even if it isn't perfect.
The Riftbreaker
We've invaded an alien planet, murdered the locals and stolen their resources, and then settled the human race on the planet.
Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista's buddy cop movie is happening
MGM is expected to win the bidding war for the rights to the movie.
Text: Ben Lyons
Xbox Series X took more than four years to develop
Development for the system began in 2016.
Text: Jonas Mäki
Henry Cavill open to playing Superman again
Cavill: "The cape is still in the closet."
Text: Jonas Mäki
The title for the fourth John Wick movie seems to have been revealed
Coming in 2022, the title was shown in an Instagram post by the actor Shamier Anderson.
Text: Ben Lyons
Vissles LP85 Mechanical Keyboard
This mechanical keyboard is thin, sleek and light and brings a new take on the clicky and loud products in the category.
Text: Ben Lyons
Bethesda: "We have a one-pager on Fallout 5, what we want to do"
Todd Howard: "I can't really say today, or commit to anything, what's going to happen when, other to say that our cadence is Starfield and then Elder Scrolls 6."
Text: Jonas Mäki
Miyamoto wants to 'further expand' next 3D Mario game
Odyssey remains as the best selling 3D Mario game of all-time, with over 22 million sales.
Text: Jonas Mäki
We're shooting and slicing our way through foes in Bright Memory: Infinite on today's GR Live
Join us as we explore FYQD-Studio's latest action FPS.
Text: Ben Lyons
Squid Game: Season 2 confirmed by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk
Very little else has been revealed about the new season.
Text: Jonas Mäki
Far Cry 6's Vaas: Insanity DLC is dropping next week
Here players will control the iconic villain in a new rogue-lite experience.
Now you can build an even more stunning Xbox controller
The Xbox Design Lab has reopened with a bunch of new customisable options.
Text: Jonas Mäki
Leak suggests that Captain America and Indiana Jones are coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard
It's thought that the two action icons will be joining as part of the shooter's American Heroes event.
Text: Ben Lyons
Twitch has now landed on Nintendo Switch
Console owners can now watch live streams of their favourite games.
Rumour: Remake of Road House is in the works
Jake Gyllenhaal is eyed for the lead role.
Text: Jonas Mäki
Players can now install their games wherever they wish within the PC Xbox app
It will soon be possible to mod games within Xbox Game Pass.
Ubisoft finally confirms Rainbow Six: Extraction's release date
The game previously had a January 20, 2022 release date attached, thanks to an updated blog post.
Text: Ben Lyons
Enjoy Starfield music while checking out new stunning concept art
The concert took place on Skyrim's 10th Anniversary.
Text: Jonas Mäki
Microsoft is partnering with the Greek government to digitally preserve Ancient Olympia
The deal is seeing the tech titan using AI and AR to bring the ancient city back to life.
Text: Ben Lyons
Wavetale is a gorgeous story-driven indie that is a timed-exclusive on Google Stadia
It's free right now for Stadia Pro subscribers.
Jason Reitman wants Ghostbusters Afterlife spinoffs
The director is trying to open the way for Ghostbusters films in other genres.
Text: Jonas Mäki
Hazed has signed with NRG after recently parting ways with TSM
The former CS:GO professional has been playing competitive Valorant since early 2020.
Text: Ben Lyons