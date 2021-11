HQ

Outriders: New Horizon officially announced It's coming tomorrow as part of a free update! Published on the 15th of November 2021 Text: Jonas Mäki

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One The famous detective leaves London and embarks on his most personal adventure yet. Published on the 15th of November 2021 Text: Jakob Hansen

Xbox Game Pass teases Mortal Kombat 11 The Xbox Game Pass Instagram account has been showing some gameplay of the acclaimed fighter. Published on the 15th of November 2021 Text: Jonas Mäki

Celebrating 20 years of Xbox It was on this day 20 years ago that it became clear that Microsoft was ready to fill the void left by Sega. Published on the 15th of November 2021 Text: Jonas Mäki

UK government backs small nuclear technology with £210 million pledge The pledge is part of the second phase of the Low-Cost Nuclear project and is being helmed by Rolls-Royce. Published on the 15th of November 2021 Text: Ben Lyons

OG has parted ways with coach Sockshka The French assistant coach joined the team back in 2019. Published on the 15th of November 2021 Text: Ben Lyons

FaZe Clan are the Six Sweden Major victors The team defeated Ninjas in Pyjamas in the grand final at the latest Rainbow Six Siege tournament. Published on the 15th of November 2021 Text: Ben Lyons

Cowboy Bebop - Season 1 Netflix's adaptation of the iconic anime works for the most part, even if it isn't perfect. Published on the 15th of November 2021 Text: Magnus Groth-Andersen

The Riftbreaker We've invaded an alien planet, murdered the locals and stolen their resources, and then settled the human race on the planet. Published on the 14th of November 2021 Text: Patrik Severin

Vissles LP85 Mechanical Keyboard This mechanical keyboard is thin, sleek and light and brings a new take on the clicky and loud products in the category. Published on the 13th of November 2021 Text: Ben Lyons

Twitch has now landed on Nintendo Switch Console owners can now watch live streams of their favourite games. Published on the 12th of November 2021 Text: Kieran Harris

Jason Reitman wants Ghostbusters Afterlife spinoffs The director is trying to open the way for Ghostbusters films in other genres. Published on the 12th of November 2021 Text: Jonas Mäki