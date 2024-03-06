S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy discovered on retailer websites

The wait for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been a long one, but we're sure it'll be worth it when we finally get our hands on the game. However, if you're looking to make that wait a little easier, a trilogy of previous S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games looks to be heading our way.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy is a new collection that has appeared on Japanese retailers Neowing and Rakuten, containing S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Pripyat. It's listed for the equivalent of around £30 and has a release date of the 27th of June.

At the moment, it's only announced for PS4, but we'd imagine that's likely to change in the future. Perhaps we could even see Xbox announce a version of this trilogy at the upcoming Partner showcase.