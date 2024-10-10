S.T.A.L.K.E.R: Legends of the Zone launches on Nintendo Switch ahead of schedule

HQ

Before S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl launches November 20 on Xbox and PC, Ukranian studio GSC Game World launched a compilation of the first three games in the franchise for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy was released last march, and un a few weeks it will arrive to Nintendo Switch too. In fact, ahead of schedule.

Announced in the latest Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase with a November launch window, GSC Game World has announced it will now launch on October 31.

As it is the case in the other versions, you can buy the combination of the three games for £32.99 / €39.99, or each game separately for £15.99 / €19.99 each. These versions are optimized for Switch, including gyro aiming and touch interface.

The games have also been updated, with graphical improvements, reworked controls, as well as cities changed to the Ukranian spelling, like Chornobyl and Prypiat.