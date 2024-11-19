S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Nine Sols, Aliens and everything else coming to Game Pass before December

HQ

Xbox Game Studios is definitely not slacking off towards the end of 2024, as they have three big games coming in the next three weeks. You can even enjoy two of them this weekend.

Microsoft has announced the second, and most likely last, wave of games coming to Game Pass this month. We already knew about the biggest additions, but there are some nice surprises as well:



Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S today



S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S the 20th of November



Little Kitty, Big City on consoles the 20th of November (even on Standard)



PlateUp on consoles the 20th of November (even on Standard)



Nine Sols on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S the 26th of November



Aliens: Dark Descent on Cloud, PC, and consoles the 27th of November



As usual, perks are also included with your Game Pass subscription, which includes a 10-Year Anniversary Pack for The Elder Scrolls Online and a Festive Fighter Pack for Sea of Thieves, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

Be sure to check out S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (the game Russia wants to ban), but also the extremely acclaimed Nine Sols and the delightful Little Kitty, Big City. Tomorrow, the free-to-play title Genshin Impact will be released for Xbox, and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be rewarded with "recurring rewards via their in-game mailbox, starting off with 2 Intertwined Fate, 1 Northlander Billet Trove, 10 Hero's Wit, 100,000 Mora, and 15 Mystic Enhancement Ore in-game to celebrate the release on November 20".

Then the bad news. These games will be removed from Game Pass on the 30th of November:



Conan Exiles on Cloud, consoles, and PC



Coral Island on PC



Hello Neighbor 2 on Cloud, consoles, and PC



Remnant: From the Ashes on Cloud, consoles, and PC



Rollerdrome on Cloud, consoles, and PC



Soccer Story on Cloud, consoles, and PC



Spirit of the North on Cloud, consoles, and PC



The Walking Dead: The Final Season on PC



While the Iron's Hot on Cloud, consoles, and PC



What do you think about this month's additions and removals?