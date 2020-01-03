S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is now powered by Unreal Engine 4

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has been in development for years and years, but not much has been shared regarding its development but now we have something of substance to share. Not much, but at least something.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2's official Twitter has announced, that the game is using Unreal Engine 4. It is owned by Epic Games, so people might question whether the game will be an Epic Games Store exclusive. However, the tweet also makes it clear that this announcement has nothing to do with "platforms or digital stores". For that info, we have to wait a little more.

What is S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2? It will probably be a hybrid of an FPS and an RPG, like the previous games. Back in March of 2019, it was hinted, that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will launch in 2021.