S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 increases the price of its Ultimate Edition

The development of the upcoming survival horror game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is something we've been keeping our eye on for some time. Before the invasion of Ukraine, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was simply a game we were terribly excited to see. Now, there's a bit more weight added to the shoulders of the game and those working at GSC Game World.

Under the pressure of creating a game while your home country is being invaded, the developers at GSC Game World have made the uneasy decision to increase the price of the game's Ultimate Edition.

As GSC Game World outlined on Twitter, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2's price increase will only apply to the Ultimate Edition, and will take place from the 21st of February. "To keep the quality of all the collectible items at the desired level during these uneasy times, unfortunately, we have to raise the price of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Ultimate Edition from $339 to $379 (or the equivalent in the local currency)," the company said over on Twitter.

The Ultimate Edition looks to be packed with a lot of extras, including a figurine, map, lamp, backpack, and more, so if you're really looking forward to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, it might be worth checking out.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl launches later this year.