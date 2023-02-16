Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 - Season 2
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

      S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 increases the price of its Ultimate Edition

      The physical edition of the game comes with a lot of neat extras.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The development of the upcoming survival horror game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is something we've been keeping our eye on for some time. Before the invasion of Ukraine, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was simply a game we were terribly excited to see. Now, there's a bit more weight added to the shoulders of the game and those working at GSC Game World.

      Under the pressure of creating a game while your home country is being invaded, the developers at GSC Game World have made the uneasy decision to increase the price of the game's Ultimate Edition.

      As GSC Game World outlined on Twitter, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2's price increase will only apply to the Ultimate Edition, and will take place from the 21st of February. "To keep the quality of all the collectible items at the desired level during these uneasy times, unfortunately, we have to raise the price of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Ultimate Edition from $339 to $379 (or the equivalent in the local currency)," the company said over on Twitter.

      The Ultimate Edition looks to be packed with a lot of extras, including a figurine, map, lamp, backpack, and more, so if you're really looking forward to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, it might be worth checking out.

      S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl launches later this year.

      S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

      Related texts



      Loading next content