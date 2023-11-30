S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl trailer looks amazing and reiterates early 2024 launch

HQ

War, fires and more. GSC Game World has gone through hell, so it's understandable that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is arriving much later than originally planned. The wait has been very difficult, however, as the game looks like it'll truly show what kind of graphics new graphic cards and the Xbox Series X can deliver while telling a captivating story. Fortunately, it seems like we won't have to wait much longer.

The Ukrainian developers decided not to wait for The Game Awards to give us a new trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, as we've received one tonight. It introduces us to a man called Strider, who shares a story that reflects just how brutal and thought-provoking living in a war-torn post apocalypse could be while showing off some awe inspiring visuals. The cherry on the cake? We're told that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is still set to launch in the first quarter of 2024, meaning we'll get it before April. Let's hope that means March, so that we'll be able to finish all the February games before devoting ourselves to this very promising sequel.