S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl shown in epic launch trailer

After two years of delays, GSC Game World's long-awaited S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has arrived. We think it's a damn fine game, as you can see if you've already been able to read our review, but as it should be, there's also a launch trailer to check out.

In addition to showcasing the game's almost dangerously gorgeous graphics, we also get a taste of the story, meet a number of important characters, check out the game's seemingly supernatural elements, a closer look at the Forbidden Zone, and are introduced to the battles.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available now for both PC and Xbox Series S/X - and it's included with your Game Pass Ultimate subscription.