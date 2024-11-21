English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl shown in epic launch trailer

Get one more look at the game in line with its arrival on PC and Xbox Series consoles.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After two years of delays, GSC Game World's long-awaited S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has arrived. We think it's a damn fine game, as you can see if you've already been able to read our review, but as it should be, there's also a launch trailer to check out.

In addition to showcasing the game's almost dangerously gorgeous graphics, we also get a taste of the story, meet a number of important characters, check out the game's seemingly supernatural elements, a closer look at the Forbidden Zone, and are introduced to the battles.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available now for both PC and Xbox Series S/X - and it's included with your Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

HQ
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Related texts



Loading next content