S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl reached 113,587 concurrent players just hours after the release

HQ

We pretty much suspected that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl would get off to a great start on Steam after we told you the other day that it topped the sales charts. And indeed it did, as we know from SteamDB that just hours after its release yesterday afternoon, a total of 113,587 people explored the forbidden zone.

That's impressive in itself, but it's worth remembering that Game Pass subscribers can also access the game via the subscription service, which is not included in these numbers. To put the results in perspective with some other recent major releases, these recently launched titles have reached this many concurrent players on Steam at best:



Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - 122,554



Dragon Age: The Veilguard - 89,418



Metaphor: ReFantazio - 85,961



Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 - 24,863



Sonic X Shadow Generations- 7894



Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered - 2538



Lego Horizon Adventures - 602



Often the numbers tend to grow further over the opening weekend, so we'll see if S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has grown further on Sunday night.

You can read what we think of the game in our review, it's out now for PC and Xbox Series S/X and included with Game Pass.