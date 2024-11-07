English
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl pre-order bonuses are surprisingly awesome

Four in-game items are available for pre-purchasers.

Pre-order bonuses are usually a hot topic, with many arguing, quite rightly, that you shouldn't be left without content for a game just because you want to wait for reviews rather than buying early.

But... most publishers today work with pre-order bonuses and the upcoming S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is no exception. Now, Ukrainian GSC Game World has unveiled what's included for anyone who pre-orders - and it's pretty awesome stuff:


  • Veteran Sniper Rifle (VSS Vintorez)

  • Tourist Suit

  • Unique Stalker Backpack

  • Campfire Content: Additional guitar tunes and Stalker stories

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is included with your Game Pass subscription, but if you still want to buy the game, it will be sold in several different editions, including some really luxurious ones for collectors. However, the pre-order bonuses are included with all releases.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

