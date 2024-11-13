S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is surprisingly GPU-friendly on lower settings

HQ

A game many expect to be a candidate for game of the year, perhaps especially on the technical front, is GSC Game World's long-announced S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. It has been delayed several times due to Russia's war with Ukraine, but on November 20 it will finally be released for both PC and Xbox Series S/X.

But... of course, a gorgeous game like this requires a whole lot of digital horsepower to make the most of it, and now the Ukrainian developer has shared which PC you need to run the game Low, Medium, High and Epic.

The former is surprisingly reasonable for a game with this level of graphics, but already after Medium we're guessing that many will have trouble keeping up - and 160 gigabytes of SSD storage will surely require some clearing, one might suspect. You can check out what's needed in the image below.