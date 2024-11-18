S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is already the best-selling game on Steam

HQ

It almost feels a little surreal to say it, but we're less than three days away from the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The game has almost become a bit fabled before it's even released as a result of the hardships the studio GSC Game World has gone through as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian developer has both had employees killed and been forced to relocate the studio abroad during production. Just last week, Russia announced that it might be an act of terrorism to buy the game at all.

Many hope, of course, that it will live up to the promises and offer a really nice action adventure in the forbidden zone around the failed Chornobyl nuclear power plant. We will come back to that in our review later this week, but we can already say that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will have a really nice premiere.

Hazzador Gamin points out via Threads that the game is already the best-selling game on Steam (the first game, Counter-Strike 2, is free-to-play). For Xbox, there will be a lot of people playing via Game Pass, so it seems likely that we will get press releases about very high player numbers shortly after the premiere on Wednesday.

As the chart shows, there also seems to be a big interest in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which launches tomorrow. It is currently number twelve on the top-sellers chart on Steam.