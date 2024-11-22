English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a million seller after less than two days

GSC Game World's new action-adventure only needed 44 hours to reach this pretty impressive milestone, which isn't even including Game Pass players.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After topping the Steam charts before it even premiered, we're not entirely surprised to hear that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has got off to a great start. But a confirmation is always nice and via Threads the game's official account now announces that it has already become a million seller.

Of course, you should also remember that the title is included with Game Pass, so the number of players is probably much higher than that.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was released on Wednesday and we have reviewed it, and note that the Ukrainian developer GSC Game World offers a really well-made and exciting action adventure in the Forbidden Zone around the dilapidated Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Related texts



Loading next content