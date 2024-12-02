S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl got two new patches last week

HQ

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was met with consistently good reviews when it was released almost two weeks ago, but many pointed out that it has its problems with bugs and some technical shortcomings.

Already last week a substantial patch (1.0.1) was released that fixed many of the problems, but Ukrainian GSC Game World is not going to slouch and has already released a second patch (1.0.2). In the patch list we can read about what has been changed and fixed, although we want to flag for mild spoilers:



Fixed an issue when the second wave would not spawn during the "On the Edge" mission, blocking further progression.



Fixed the issue when could be found dead during the "A Minor Incident" mission, blocking further progression.



The fixed issue was a player could get stuck after installing the fuse in the Wild Island area if they got the first during the "Just Like the Good Old Days" mission, blocking further progression.



The fixed issue was when a player could not successfully complete the "All That is Left" mission while exploring the Chemical Plant region.



Fixed issue when quest enemies could spawn in unreachable areas for a player during the "Down Below" mission, blocking further progression.



Fixed an issue when Scar could be missing during the "Visions of Truth" mission.



A few more EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION errors are fixed.



S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is out now for both PC and Xbox Series S/X, and it's also included with Game Pass. Less than two days after its release, it was confirmed to be a million-seller - which doesn't even include those playing via Microsoft's subscription service.