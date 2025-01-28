English
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets first update of 2025

It's not a big one, but sorts out a couple of things and there is another on brewing already.

After delivering both the game and significant patches that fixed several flaws in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the developers got a well-deserved Christmas break just before the New Year. Since then, things have been pretty quiet, but now Ukrainian GSC Gameworld has launched the first update of the year for the game.

It is of a slightly smaller one, but the team writes on Steam that there is more to come:

"Thanks a lot for staying with us and with the Zone. We continue working on the future update, and monitor your comments and feedback."

If you haven't played it already, it's out now for both PC and Xbox Series S/X (also included with Game Pass). Read our review where we tell you why you should definitely give it a go. Here's everything that's new in this year's first S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl update:


  • Fixed crashes and freeze on shaders compilation

  • Fixed memory leak occurred at Rostok location

  • Fixed performance degradation when shooting/aiming on saves with long playtime

  • Implemented fixes, that should solve the problem causing saves to be lost on Xbox

  • Fixed a random crash related to UI animations.

