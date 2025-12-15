S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl expands tomorrow with huge free update with hours of new content

HQ

Christmas has come early in S.T.A.L.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Zone. As announced by Mykyta Horodyvskyi, Brand Manager of GSC Game World, Stories Untold, a free DLC that includes a lot of new content for the game, will be released tomorrow, 16 December, and will be completely free of charge.

This update features a new line of eight quests that "will take hours to complete". In addition, there will be seven new locations to visit and explore in depth, plus six new characters, each with their own story and backstory, and a new unique weapon to obtain. There will also be a new Hub in the Burnt Forest region with all operatives (Medic, Technician, Trader and Guide) available there.

If you haven't played S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl yet, the game has been available on Xbox and PC for some time now, and was also released on PlayStation 5 earlier this year.

Will you be checking out the new content for S.T.A.L.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl? Check out the trailer below.