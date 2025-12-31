S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl drops atmospheric teaser for 2026

HQ

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has had quite the year in 2025. After launching in late 2024 on PC and Xbox Series X/S, GSC Game World's return to the world of mutated creatures and strange anomalies saw much of its bugs fixed, as well as the introduction of some new content via updates. The game then got its PS5 launch earlier in the year, and now GSC Game World is looking ahead to 2026.

"There's still so much we want to share with you, and we can't wait to dive into 2026 together. The first story DLC is coming along nicely, and we're also working on a major upgrade to a newer version of Unreal Engine 5 to make the Zone even more stable and gorgeous," the developers tease in a new Steam post. "You've been part of this family for years — through every anomaly and artifact — and 2025 felt just as special because of you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your patience, your passion, and your support. It truly keeps us going."

In the video below, we see fog lifted from a new environment, showing a small fire, two bodies, and an expected amount of desolation around us. As the fog lifts, we see a massive structure in the distance, armoured vehicles, and a sign that reads "ЧАЕС." Thanks to the helpful YouTube commenter RafaelW8, we know that this stands for "Chornobylska atomna elektrostantsiia," AKA Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant or CNPP. It's likely this will be our setting for the upcoming story DLC.