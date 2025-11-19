S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl developers wouldn't change a mechanic in the game because players got too used to it

HQ

While it did get a good deal of flak for its buggy state at launch, GSC Game World has done a phenomenal job under extraordinary circumstances to get S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in the state it is today. A lot of that success is down to community feedback, but as we discussed with game designer Yegor Ostapenko at DevGAMM this year, there are times where a game's community can change things in unexpected ways.

"The other day we had an argument regarding a specific thing," Ostapenko explained. "I wouldn't say which [mechanic], but the thing was that the argument to not do anything with it was that players already got used to it."

"If we will make it as we intended, it may cause chaos, and we may have negative feedback based on these changes, even though we intended to do this in other ways," he continued. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has gone under some major changes since launch, but it seems that GSC Game World doesn't want to risk everything, even to get the game that they intended to build in the first place.

In other areas, the community has been invaluable in helping S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl reach its full potential. For more examples of that, check out our full interview below: