S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Cost of Hope

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I was hugely impressed by S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl when it was released two years ago. I've returned to the Zone from time to time as the blend of monsters, human survival, and the fantastic world created by GSC Game World cannot be underestimated. For that reason, it was a real pleasure to try out both the "Cost of Hope" expansion and the massive update, which is free for all users. Although this review focuses primarily on the expansion, the switch to a new game engine has led to such extensive visual improvements that it's worth mentioning.

Cost of Hope is a side story that runs parallel to the main narrative of the base game. You'll receive a radio signal and, after a brief conversation with other Stalkers, can make your way to a new area within the Zone. This area has been explored in previous S.T.A.L.K.E.R. titles but is now accessible in the second instalment; it's an area known as The Iron Forest. The name gives a clue as to what it's all about as you'll spend time in a fairly large power station with its associated pylons, power cables, and so on. Chornobyl and certain neighbouring areas have also been expanded, and it's a difficult area to navigate, involving quite a bit of platforming. I wouldn't recommend visiting these places right at the start, since you'll encounter extensive anomalies, new mutant variants, and two factions who aren't happy with their peace agreement. And this all starts with a radio message about halfway through the main campaign.

No matter where you are in the world, the world looks incredibly detailed and invites you, the player, to explore your surroundings.

Once you head to the new area, you'll quickly come across two classic factions, for which you'll also need to work for. These are Duty and Freedom, who in the earlier titles were actively at war with one another. This was due, to some extent, to their ideological differences: put simply, Duty wants to protect the outside world and destroy the Zone, whilst Freedom wants to keep it free for everyone and potentially expand it. As an organisation, Duty consists of former soldiers, whilst Freedom is made up mainly of Stalkers who wish to preserve this area and exploit its secrets. The ideological divide is really about the future of this area and of humanity, where questions such as whether it should be restricted, expanded, controlled, or destroyed entirely are matters on which you'll have to take a stand. Both groups see themselves as acting in the best interests of humanity.

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I like the dynamic between the organisations and what they bring to the narrative. In S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, both groups have signed a peace treaty and we find this out in the base game, when we encounter the groups from time to time out in the world. Duty, for example, has a headquarters quite close to Chornobyl, and as the nuclear power station and surrounding areas have also been expanded slightly, you can now explore more of this location and encounter the factions. Unfortunately, the peace doesn't last, and the sides start fighting each other, meaning you'll have to discover for yourself how this plays out. Your objective will be to try to bring both parties back to the negotiating table and deal with an unknown but deadly mercenary faction. They're after something that appears to be linked to one of the organisations' founders, and the developers delve deep into the factions' origins and their first leaders, and it's really exciting if you're into the backstory of this universe.

If you translate the name literally, the Iron Forest is a dangerous place and requires you to be able to find shortcuts.

The missions themselves are both varied and exciting and it's clear GSC Game World has learnt a thing or two from all the feedback. One mission might involve climbing to the top of a power line and pulling a lever, where this requires parkour skills and plenty of nuts and bolts. Other missions might involve finding something that turns into a multi-stage mission, taking you deep beneath buildings and into the darkness. I felt there was a much greater emphasis on horror, navigating dangers, and atmosphere, and you'll also be doing things in the rest of the world. Several of the missions aren't just in the new area but also in places you've visited before, where one such example is when you revisit Sircaa. The expansion takes place after you've been there for the first time and the base has been destroyed. It was one of my favourite missions in the expansion and offered exciting new dangers, enemies, darkness, and much more in both familiar and unknown parts of the base.

Technically speaking, the game looks significantly better thanks to its engine upgrade, which is free regardless of whether you own the expansion or not. The new lighting is considerably better, and the game appears both more vibrant and realistic. Technically speaking, I haven't noticed any major issues; it runs just as smoothly as S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. I did experience a single freeze during one expansion mission when I died in a very specific way and I'm aware there are more bugs, but I haven't come across many during my playthrough. When it comes to audio, I feel I could hear more in the background, as monsters made more noise and the music is still excellent. It's conveyed in several ways: partly as background music out in the world, partly as radio music the characters listen to, and via Stalkers playing guitar. There isn't much new on the audio front, and I hope that changes with the next expansion as I love hearing the music from the radio every now and then.

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Sometimes you get to revisit old places but explore sections you haven't seen before.

Just like the Metro series, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. is a captivating, slightly slower-paced action experience. I also like how you can now adjust the difficulty levels and I appreciate the missions and all the small graphical improvements. It's still not a completely perfect game, and this expansion is just a stepping stone in the larger, evolving narrative. GSC Game World is strongly hinting they intend to continue with another expansion or perhaps several more. Their simulation of the surrounding world has also been improved to the point where one criticism of the original was that enemies teleport in and don't do anything without the player. It feels as though more things are happening without you now, as you can find dead, looted bodies in a base you left for a mission, and you can buy items from their bodies from the survivors. The accompanying update refines some of these new elements.

I would have liked to see a few more new mutants as variations on old ones are fine, but they have a similar appearance, the same animations, and very similar behaviour. At least one of the new ones has been given a boss role, so there's that. The new weapons, on the other hand, are solid additions. There's a new rifle, a bloody good automatic rifle, and a few other options. My favourite is probably the binoculars, as an important aspect of the modifications to the original was using a binoculars, as in the second game, a binoculars lacked because all enemies and characters were loaded in close to you at specific moments. Now, I've mainly used the binoculars to mark enemies and to avoid dangerous environments, and while I wouldn't say they're currently as useful as in Gamma or Anomaly and similar mods, I've benefited from them and they add a bit of excitement. It's also fun to find a high vantage point and look out over the world.

The characters' outfits are ridiculously detailed. They're so high-resolution that you can see the fraying at the seams. If there's one thing S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 gets right visually, it's the outfits.

In summary, I can say straight away the expansion is good; it explores classic factions, offers new areas, and new characters. It also features new dangers, weapons, and new equipment. Although there are significantly fewer missions than in the base game, they are of a relatively much higher quality in terms of mission design and level design, and they'll particularly appeal to those of you who really enjoyed the first game and its expansions. I still think it's worth it for new players as the story is gripping, the weapons are quite useful for the rest of the adventure, the mutants offer more variety, and the binoculars are brilliant for the flatter, open environments you explore in the base game. The expansion could have included a few more new missions, radio tracks, and additional mutants, but overall it expands the world in a good way and all the fresh content fits seamlessly with the main campaign. If you're playing S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, I think you should snap this up.

The cutscenes look good, although I wish they matched my resolution.

You'll meet a whole host of new faces, ranging from a dancing arms smuggler to people in distress. Many of the characters you work with are unique and interesting.

With this free update, you can now view your statistics. As well as graphical improvements brought by the new game engine upgrade, you can find out more about your achievements.