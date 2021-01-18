S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 development is "progressing smoothly"

You're watching Advertisements

One of the games coming this year for PC and Xbox Series S/X is S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, which we still don't know a whole lot about. But at least it seems like we don't have to fear any delays, as the developers have now shared a post over at Xbox Wire where they explain that the development is going just fine:

"We're progressing smoothly, including Xbox Series X|S versions as well. The aim is to deliver the product of the highest quality possible on every platform it's announced for. With fast SSD, RTX support (both Series X and S) and 4K-resolution (Series X), we're pleased to see how S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is shaping up to be the ultimate experience we've initially promised.

The exact release date of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is yet to be announced by GSC Game World. But you can be confident the game will come to Xbox Game Pass on day one. We're more than excited for all the new Xbox fans to experience S.T.A.L.K.E.R. for the first time."

Earlier this year, GSC Game World revealed that the new protagonist is called Skif, and we also got a very brief gameplay teaser that you can check out below.