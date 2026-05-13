S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 developer CCO on Switch 2 version: "I'm a massive Nintendo fan"

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S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl launched back in 2024 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. One year later, it came to PS5. Now, it seems the only platform it has left to conquer is the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo's new console offers a lot more power, but will it still struggle to run a game like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl?

We asked GSC Game World's CCO and video game industry veteran Agostino "Ago" Simonetta that exact question. While he couldn't confirm a Switch 2 version of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, he did give us some hope that it's an avenue the developer is considering. "You never know. We're always exploring new ideas and new platforms. But, you know, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. is a big game and so we need to investigate it. I'm a massive Nintendo fan," he said.

"We launched S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 1 and the reception of that was really, really good. So you never know," Ago continued. With the amount of polish that's gone into S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in the year and a bit since it first launched, it does feel like the game is getting closer to being squeezable onto the Nintendo Switch 2. Perhaps when all is said and done with the game's DLC, a fully complete version of the game could launch on that platform. We'll have to wait and see, but if you want to hear more about DLC and Simonetta's career in games, check out our full interview below: