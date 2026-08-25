Stage Tour takes the stage - time to rock out like in the good old days

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The creators of Guitar Hero are back with a show that, not entirely surprisingly, brings to mind the bygone era many of us grew up with. Stage Tour pounds the drums and strums the strings in classic songs spanning decades. With over 90 songs from bands spanning six decades, the lineup includes Metallica, Paramore, Black Eyed Peas, Blink-182, Muse, Fall Out Boy, Ed Sheeran, The Rolling Stones, Tenacious D, Duran Duran, Genesis, Mötley Crüe, Ghost, The Cure, ZZ Top, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Radiohead... to name just a few.

Timing is key.

Time to shop for a new drum set, mic, and guitar - since new physical instruments will also be released. Stage Tour launches later this year, where you can also collect authentic drum sets and guitars in-game - as well as visit famous arenas around the world.

Stage Tour launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Switch 2 on December 10.

Have you been missing rhythm-based plastic guitar games and the genre?

