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Stage Tour

Stage Tour gets the crowd going with a powerful opening setlist

Later this year, we're once again set to become rock stars right in our own living rooms with the spiritual successor to Guitar Hero.

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Earlier this year, it emerged that the original creators of Guitar Hero, RedOctane, were eager to rock out again. That's why they announced Stage Tour in February and released a press release showing that they've understood exactly what the plastic-guitar-playing crowd has been missing:

"Stage Tour is poised to rekindle the flame of plastic-instrument rhythm gaming with numerous new features and gamemodes, dozens of bandmates and instruments to fit your unique style, a deep competitive spine, and an extensive roadmap of seasonal content and live events."

Now the studio has released the first songs we'll get to jam to, and they sound incredibly appealing:


  • "Ratatata" by Babymetal & Electric Callboy

  • "Get the Funk Out" by Extreme

  • "Square Hammer" by Ghost

  • "Mimi's Delivery Service" by Good Kid

  • "Dani California" by Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • "Terminator Oscillator" by Static-X

  • "Island in the Sun" by Weezer

RedOctane promises to reveal more songs over the summer ahead of the as-yet-undated release later this year for PC and "consoles." We've also received a new trailer, that you can check out below.

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Stage Tour

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