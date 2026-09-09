Stage Fright, from the creators of Overcooked, is a co-op game inspired by The Goonies, Stranger Things, and Luigi's Mansion

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Overcooked has been one of the most successful indie games of all-time, selling millions of copies since the first game released in 2016, but developers Ghost Town Games were ready to move on. Stage Fright, announced back in 2024, reappeared at the Nintendo Direct, confirming a launch window, spring 2027, as well as confirming its release on Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Nintendo Switch (no other consoles were confirmed on its website, so it remains a Nintendo console exclusive for now).

Stage Fright has a similar look and feel compared to Overcooked, but in the horror genre, and is also focused on the co-op multiplayer, but this time limited to two players (although there are three playable characters) who join forces all kinds of escape-room-like puzzles, that require ingenuity but also mental agility.

In a new article on Steam, Ghost Town Games cited The Goonies, Stranger Things, and Luigi's Mansion as influences and revealed new details. What do you think of Stage Fright, coming to Switch 2, Switch, and PC in Spring 2027?