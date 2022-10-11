Stadia's first offspring are these three new cloud gaming-focused Chromebooks

HQ

Google has just previewed its new line of Chromebook laptops specifically designed for cloud gaming. Three models from three different manufacturers to adapt the simplicity and accessibility of Google's laptop line to game streaming.

"I'd never use a Chromebook for gaming," is a phrase we've no doubt all heard at one time or another, but Google isn't giving up yet after the closure of Stadia, and has unveiled three models with three different manufacturers: Asus, Acer and Lenovo.

Asus has opted for an accessible line for all budgets with the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, a 15.6-inch laptop that will be available in several models. The top model will feature an Intel i7-1165G7 with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, 144Hz refresh rate and FullHD. The price is yet to be confirmed.

Acer also joins the initiative with the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. The retail model features an Intel i5-1240P processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. 120Hz refresh rate and support for up to 1600p at 120fps. It will go on sale for a set price starting at $649.99.

Lenovo raises the bar to premium status with its Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook. It promises high resolution thanks to its 120Hz WQXGA, 16-inch screen, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It will also feature a built-in FullHD camera and a retail price of $599.

"Fast and simple computing. When we embarked on the journey to introduce Gaming Chromebooks powered by the cloud, these are the qualities we wanted to uphold while also providing a premium experience unique to the ChromeOS portfolio." said Chris Daniel, Director of Product for the ChromeOS Platform, Google.

These three laptops in different hardware configurations will be released later this October, with prices ranging from $399 to $799, and all will come with a SteelSeries 3 mouse included and three months free subscription to GeForce Now and Amazon Luna, with instant access to over 1,000 titles via streaming. Each device will also be able to connect to Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) via a desktop app. Google is committed to partnering with global Cloud Gaming leaders and offering its ecosystem for all platforms to grow and thrive.

Gaming with the best specifications is now available to everyone, at last.