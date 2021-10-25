Stadia tech can now be licensed by other companies

HQ

Stadia fan or not, let's all agree that Google hasn't exactly taken the world by storm with their gaming platform Stadia. Early this year, they decided to simply shut down all first party development of games, while also stating that they would start licensing the Stadia tech to others.

As noticed by 9to5Google, the first example of this has now been spotted as AT&T customers can now play Batman: Arkham Knight streamed with Stadia tech - despite the fact that it isn't on Stadia itself yet. A spokesperson from AT&T says:

"This is being powered by the Stadia technology. For this demo AT&T created a front end experience to enable gamers to play Batman: Arkham Knight directly from their own website and the game is playable on virtually any computer or laptop."

We assume more games will follow from various companies that wants to let their customers play games for whatever reason. We could imagine sports bars allowing people to play sports games, racing events having racing games and internet providers using graphically demanding titles to demonstrate the power of their product.

