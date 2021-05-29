Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Chronos: Before the Ashes

Stadia Pro subscribers are getting Chronos: Before the Ashes and more in June

The line-up also includes MotoGP20 and Blue Fire.

Google has just revealed the four titles that it will be offering Stadia Pro subscribers in June. This month's list includes MotoGP20, Chronos: Before the Ashes, Blue Fire, and The Legend of Heroes.

The highlights for us within this month's line-up are Blue Fire and Chronos: Before the Ashes. Blue Fire is a punishing ninja platformer that only released earlier this year and Chronos: Before the Ashes is a prequel to the intriguing Souls-like Remnant: From the Ashes that released last December.

