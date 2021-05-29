Stadia Pro subscribers are getting Chronos: Before the Ashes and more in June

You're watching Advertisements

Google has just revealed the four titles that it will be offering Stadia Pro subscribers in June. This month's list includes MotoGP20, Chronos: Before the Ashes, Blue Fire, and The Legend of Heroes.

The highlights for us within this month's line-up are Blue Fire and Chronos: Before the Ashes. Blue Fire is a punishing ninja platformer that only released earlier this year and Chronos: Before the Ashes is a prequel to the intriguing Souls-like Remnant: From the Ashes that released last December.