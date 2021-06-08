Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Stadia is coming to Chromecast with Google TV and other Android TV OS devices on June 23

For the initial launch, Stadia will be officially supported by seven devices.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The list of devices that Google Stadia is compatible with will soon be expanding. Google has announced that the service will be coming to Chromecast with Google TV and several other Android TV devices on June 23.

You can take a look at the full list of officially supported devices below:


  • Chromecast with Google TV

  • Hisense® Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)

  • Nvidia® Shield TV

  • Nvidia® Shield TV Pro

  • Onn™ FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

  • Philips® 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs

  • Xiaomi® Mi Box 3 and Mi Box 4

Google also revealed that players can opt into 'experimental support' if their Android TV device isn't included within the list above. This could enable Stadia to work, but it has been noted that "not every Android TV OS device will work perfectly." You can find out more details here.

Stadia is coming to Chromecast with Google TV and other Android TV OS devices on June 23


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy