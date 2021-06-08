Stadia is coming to Chromecast with Google TV and other Android TV OS devices on June 23

The list of devices that Google Stadia is compatible with will soon be expanding. Google has announced that the service will be coming to Chromecast with Google TV and several other Android TV devices on June 23.

You can take a look at the full list of officially supported devices below:



Chromecast with Google TV



Hisense® Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)



Nvidia® Shield TV



Nvidia® Shield TV Pro



Onn™ FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device



Philips® 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs



Xiaomi® Mi Box 3 and Mi Box 4



Google also revealed that players can opt into 'experimental support' if their Android TV device isn't included within the list above. This could enable Stadia to work, but it has been noted that "not every Android TV OS device will work perfectly." You can find out more details here.