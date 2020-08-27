Stadia gets six new titles this September

You're watching Advertisements

Stadia Pro members have six shiny new games that they can claim for free when they become available on September 1.

The titles hitting the platform include Embr, Hello Neighbour, Hitman, Gunsport, Metro: Last Light Redux, and Super Bomberman R Online.

Titles such as Hitman and Metro: Last Light Redux have been around for a couple of years on other platforms, but both Gunsport and Super Bomberman R Online, have been confirmed to be arriving first to Google Stadia. Super Bomberman R Online in particular has caught our interest, as it's a 64-player battle royale take on the popular series.

Pro subscribers should remember too that they have until August 31 to download this month's roster of free games, which include Get Packed, GRID, and Kona.