Stadia expands to eight more European countries

Google has announced that its game streaming platform, Stadia is expanding its list of accessible countries. Starting today, right now in some cases (all within the next 24 hours), Stadia will be available to use in Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Switzerland.

Access to Stadia is rolling out to all of these platforms within the next 24 hours, meaning some countries may be lucky enough to receive access right this moment, but others will have to wait a little longer. Either way, to see if your country is part of this list, which now totals 22 countries, be sure to head on over to Stadia's website to sign up for an account.

We have talked about what Stadia is offering plenty of times before of Gamereactor, but if you're part of the newer countries, be sure to give Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online a go, as both are free immediately, even without a Stadia Pro account (which registers at £8.99 a month).

For more great Stadia news, check out some of the great games that have either come to the platform, or are on their way down the line.