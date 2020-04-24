Stadia app has been downloaded more than 1 million times

Google Stadia sure had a rough start. The game streaming actually worked like a charm, but there wasn't a whole lot to play, the prices were high and basic features were missing. At a slow but steady pace, Google has been rectifying all this and today, Google Stadia is actually really nice to use, the Pro subscription gives users good value for their money and there's a free trial of it as well for those unsure of whether to spend money on it or not.

Now, this seems to have paid off somewhat, as Reuters now reports that the app needed to use Stadia finally has crossed one million downloads. Hopefully, things will go faster from here from Google and even if a lot of this increase comes from those trying out Stadia for free - some will surely start a subscription after the trial period has ended.