SS Lazio denies speculation of a sale to Qatar, denounces attempts to destabilize the club

Historic Italian football club SS Lazio has denied talks of a sale to Qatari investors, after speculation that the club was on sale. On Monday morning, Lazio issued an statement: "No offer, expression of interest, or proposal — formal or informal — has ever been received from Qatari funds or any other player, either in Italy or abroad".

"Such information is completely false, entirely unfounded, and fabricated with the sole purpose of destabilizing the club, its supporters, and the stock listed on the Italian Stock Exchange" the club posted, explaining they will take legal actions against those responsible of spreading the fake rumours, Reuters informed.

The Roman club sits 13th in Serie A with only 2/6 victories so far at the Italian league. The club finished seventh last season, missing on Conference League qualification to Fiorentine due only to goal difference. The club's last titles came in 2019, with the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.