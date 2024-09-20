Squirrels take over train in the UK, refuse to leave

HQ

A squirrel revolution took place this week as an angry group of rodents made their way onto a rush-hour train heading towards Gatwick. These squirrels meant business, and were so aggressive they forced passengers to flee to other carriages on the train.

The staff on the train service tried to wrangle the squirrels, but to no avail. First trying snacks before trying to sweep the rodents away with a broom, the squirrels stayed put, which led to the service being cancelled.

"We can confirm that the 0854 Reading to Gatwick was terminated at Redhill after a couple of squirrels boarded the train at Gomshall without tickets, breaching railway byeclaws," a spokesperson for Great Western Rail said (via Sky News). "We attempted to remove them at Redhill, but one refused to leave and was returned to Reading to bring an end to this nutty tail."

What a country this is, where a few squirrels can cause an entire train to halt.

This is an ad: