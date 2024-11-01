Squirrel that became a social media star seized by US police

HQ

Squirrels aren't exactly considered the most dangerous creatures out there. Still, they can be irritating and can carry disease, which are the two reasons why Peanut - a squirrel turned social media star - was taken in by New York police this week.

Peanut's owner, Mark Longo, was informed members of the public complained about potential unsafe housing of wildlife that could carry rabies and the illegal keeping of wildlife as pets. Peanut's Instagram account had over half a million followers.

It is against New York state law to own a wild animal without a license. Longo had kept Peanut after rescuing him because following releasing the animal into the wild, Peanut soon returned with his tail in tatters and a bone sticking out. Before the raid, Longo says he was filing paperwork to certify Peanut as an educational animal.

