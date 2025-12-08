Squigs are back on the menu in Warhammer's Sunday previews

HQ

Squigs are pretty popular Warhammer creatures. They're basically just big red balls with hungry mouths, and while they wouldn't hesitate to rip you apart in real life, they make for some fun and cosy clothing designs.

The squig socks and massive hoodie have proven to be major successes in the past, and so Warhammer is bringing them back this holiday season. As per the Warhammer Community page, they're going to go on sale on the 13th of December, which should be in time for most regions to still have them ready for Christmas.

There are also squig slippers you can pick up almost a full squig outfit by the time you're done with your Christmas shopping. Elsewhere in the community previews, we see that the classic novel Death World is getting an audiobook release, but elsewhere it seems Warhammer is quietening things down at the end of the year.

This is an ad: