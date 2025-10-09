Squid Game's Lee Byung-hun goes on a killing spree in Park Chan-Wook's No Other Choice

HQ

The job market today can be a crazy place. Find one position you're interested in and qualified for, and then you've got to fight hundreds of other candidates, AI, and hiring managers who simply might not like the look of you. But... what if the whole process could be made easier?

That's the thought running through Lee Byung-hun's character in No Other Choice. Directed by Oldboy and The Handmaiden's director Park Chan-Wook, the film follows a family man who loses his job, and begins making the search for new employment a bit easier by killing off his rivals.

Heralded as one of the best movies of the year so far by critics, No Other Choice looks like an absolute banger in the recent trailer. The film will be in select theatres this Christmas, and arrives everywhere in January 2026.