Squid Game's creator reveals which Marvel hero could survive the games

Few people can survive the Squid Games. There is only meant to be one winner, after all. A mix of luck and skill must be perfectly blended to walk away with all your vital organs on the inside. It might be tough for ordinary people to survive the games, but what about Marvel superheroes?

Well, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk actually has an answer for this. Speaking with People magazine, Dong-hyuk said that "Iron Man — without the suit," has the best chance of survival. He reckons that as one of the smartest people in the MCU, Tony Stark has the best chance of winning, even without the armour he uses in the movies.

Squid Game does seem to depend on your noggin, and not anything like strength or speed. Even in what appeared to be a test of strength like tug of war ended up going the way of the teams that thought the most about their tactics going in.

Which Marvel hero do you think wins the Squid Games?