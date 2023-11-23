Squid Game: The Challenge producer doesn't seem to get the meaning of the original show

HQ

Unless you really just went and drilled a clean hole through your head, you're likely going to understand that the 2021 TV show Squid Game holds a critique of modern capitalist society and our incredulous focus on money.

This meant that Squid Game: The Challenge - a reality TV series where people just play the fun party games from the show for millions of dollars - was met with quite a lot of criticism, as it seemed to indulge in exactly what the show was trying to warn against.

However, Tim Harcourt, executive producer on Squid Game: The Challenge, doesn't seem to think the anti-capitalist agenda of the show was that big of a deal. "For us the anti-capitalist allegory is only one very small part of Squid Game," he told TV Guide. "I often say to people, Star Wars is about swashbuckling rebels overtaking an empire, but people don't necessarily just focus on that as being about freedom or being about anti-imperialism. So for us, that was one element."

Harcourt then went onto explain that he sees other themes standing out. "It was about how people come together when they're required to beat the game," he continued (guess he must've given up after the tug-of-war episode). "It was also about how we're ingrained from childhood to be competitive. These games are all childhood games, and they're super-sized and it brings out this childhood competitive spirit in everyone." I wonder if the massive pile of cash hanging over people's heads has anything to do with their competitive spirit, Tim.

In all seriousness, though, of course the show is completely subjective and a lot of people are enjoying Squid Game: The Challenge on Netflix right now. Have you checked it out yet?